TC Business Council Leaders Hear Update From Waste Management

Sonora, CA — The monthly luncheon of the Tuolumne County Business Council featured an overview of the operations of CAL Sierra Waste Management, one of the newest members to recently join the business group.

It was noted that the ability to adequately dispose of waste ties directly into business expansion and population growth.

Vanessa Barberis, a Public Sector Manager for Waste Management, led the presentation, with other company representatives also in attendance to provide background information.

Much of the conversation focused on the logistics of local trash and recycling disposal, rules surrounding rates, and how California regulations differ from those of other states. There was also discussion about types of items that can, and cannot, be recycled.

Waste Management has an office, hauling yard, and buy back center on Camage Avenue in Sonora. The Transfer Station, operated in partnership with Tuolumne County, is on Industrial Drive. The local waste is transported to a landfill on Highway 59 in Merced, recycling is taken to a facility in Lodi, and the green waste goes to the Earth Resource site on Camage Avenue in Sonora.

One of the topics that caught the attention of some of the local leaders in attendance surrounds Senate Bill 1383, mandating statewide organic waste recycling, such as food scraps and yard waste.

The law actually took effect in California in 2022, but because of the logistics involved in implementing this type of large effort, including needing a location to take the items being disposed of, many small counties, like Tuolumne County, are currently receiving an exemption. At some point though, there will be new costs, and special bins, for those types of items, when the service starts.

Barberis said that the exemption is currently scheduled to expire at the end of this year, but there are efforts by groups representing cities and counties to get it extended.

Asked by one member how much money it will add to local bills once implemented, Barberis said it is unknown at this time, but noted that many nearby central valley communities (where it is in place) saw bills increase by about 35%.

CAL Sierra Waste Management has over 10,000 customer accounts in Tuolumne County, but the number was recently reduced due to the City of Sonora choosing to switch over to CAL Waste. Additional local trash collectors include Moore Brothers and Burns Refuse.

Over 20 people were on hand for Wednesday’s luncheon at the Mother Lode Job Training Conference Room on Mono Way.