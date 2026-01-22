Cedar Ridge Pile Burning Continues In Forest

Sonora, CA – While Stanislaus National Forest officials continue to monitor conditions for the Cedar Ridge prescribed burn, pile burning continues in Tuolumne County.

Central Sierra Broadcasting has received several calls regarding smoke plumes in that area’s skies today. As we reported here on Tuesday (1/20/26), the prescribed burn was put on standby, as it is classified as a Type 1 burn operation, considered the Forest Service’s highest complexity rating. Instead, crews turned to pile burning on the Sugar Pine Ranger District (previously known as the Miwok and Summit Ranger Districts).

Forest fire officials advised that weather conditions continue to be suitable for Type 2 pile burning in the Cedar Ridge area, with firefighters focusing their efforts there for now.

“By the end of operations today, firefighters will have completed burning 60 piles during this week’s operations,” according to forest fire officials.

The burning aims to improve the fuel breaks behind Cedar Ridge and below Mount Elizabeth. Fire officials added that conditions will be assessed daily, and burned piles will be monitored throughout the weekend.