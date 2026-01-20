Cedar Ridge Prescribed Burning On Standby As Officials Monitor Conditions

Sonora, CA — We reported earlier that planned burning could begin as soon as today in the Stanislaus National Forest, near Cedar Ridge.

Forest Service spokesperson Benjamin Cossel reports that fire crews evaluated the fuel moisture this morning, and it was slightly too dry. Crews will shift to pile burning, for now, and monitor the conditions overnight in hopes that there are some recoveries, and additional moisture in the ground.

The Forest Service reports that fuel moisture sticks, used to measure the moisture content of small dead fuels, was at 9 and needs to be at 10.

Once started, the Forest Service hopes to burn around 675 acres through the end of February.

It is classified as a Type 1 burn operation, considered the Forest Service’s highest complexity rating. The burning aims to improve the fuel breaks behind Cedar Ridge and below Mount Elizabeth.

Fire management officials work with California Air Resources Board and Tuolumne / Mariposa County Air Pollution smoke specialists to plan the prescribed burning.