Structure Fire In Angels Camp

Angels Camp, CA—Fire crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire west of Highway 49 in Angels Camp in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire disclosed that a caller reported seeing smoke coming from the trailer’s window and roof in the 300 block of South Main Street in the Big Horn Mobile Home Park, off Demarest Street. Once on scene, firefighters relayed that one male occupant and a dog had escaped the flames.

Crews are working to knock down the flames. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.