Amador CHP Officers Saved Injured Red-Tailed Hawk

By Tracey Petersen
Saved injured red-tailed hawk on Highway 88 in Amador County—Amador County CHP

Saved injured red-tailed hawk on Highway 88 in Amador County—Amador County CHP

Amador County, CA – Two California Highway Patrol officers saw an injured red-tailed hawk on Highway 88 in the Pine Grove area of Amador County and halted traffic to rescue it.

Amador CHP officers save Injured Red-Tailed Hawk on Highway 88 in Amador County—Amador County CHP
While recently traveling on the highway, west of Gayla Drive, one of the officers spotted the hurt hawk in the westbound lane. They pulled over, recognizing the immediate danger to the bird, and one of the officers jumped out of the patrol vehicle to help the hawk. The other drove ahead and blocked traffic on the roadway so the bird could be safely rescued.

Meanwhile, with a towel in hand, the officers carefully covered the bird, allowing him to safely remove it from the roadway. The hawk was then taken to A-PAL Humane Society in Jackson to be treated for its injuries and further care.

“This incident exemplifies the teamwork, situational awareness, and compassion of CHP officers in protecting both the public and wildlife,” shared CHP officials.

