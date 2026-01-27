CAL FIRE Plans Prescribed Burn Near Arnold Fire Station

Arnold, CA– The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection will conduct a prescribed burn January 28 through January 30 at the CAL FIRE Arnold Fire Station, 2517 Highway 4.

The project is located south of the community of Arnold and will be visible from Highway 4. Smoke may be visible in the area during the operation and for several days afterward. The prescribed burn will treat about 10 acres to reduce forest fuels, promote timber stand health, and provide training opportunities for fire personnel. Burning operations are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, depending on favorable weather and site conditions.

