Valley Springs Man Arrested For Making Threats Against School

Jenny Lind, CA – A Valley Springs man was arrested this morning after allegedly making threats to blow up Jenny Lind Elementary School if noise from the school’s public address (PA) system did not stop.

Regarding the incident, Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials stressed, “First and foremost, the students and campus remained safe throughout the incident. School officials and the sheriff’s office worked immediately and cooperatively to ensure this. After being notified of the threat, deputies and detectives responded to the school and remained on scene to maintain security and to identify the responsible party.”

Deputies were dispatched to the school this morning after administrators reported a man called about the school’s PA system, complaining that it was noisy while broadcasting the Pledge of Allegiance, regular duties, and bell times. The suspect, identified as 74-year-old Ronald Combs, threatened the school, saying he would ‘blow it up’ if the noise did not cease, according to sheriff’s officials.

Combs was arrested at his home by a second team of deputies without incident. Combs faces a felony charge of making criminal threats.

“Deputies and detectives continue to remain on scene to investigate all aspects of this case,” disclosed sheriff’s officials, who ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact Lieutenant Jason Waite at 209-754-6786 or Dispatch at 209-754-6500.

Noting that threats made against schools will not be tolerated at any level, sheriff’s officials vowed, “Anyone who makes threats against students, staff, or school property will be thoroughly investigated and held accountable to the full extent of the law. The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all students, staff, and the community.”