CAL FIRE Plans Prescribed Burn Near Fowler Peak On Bear Mountain

San Andreas, CA– AL FIRE plans a prescribed burn on Wednesday, February 4th, at the Whittle Vegetation Management Program site in Calaveras County to reduce hazardous fuel near critical infrastructure on the Bear Mountain Range.

The burn will cover about 110 acres around Fowler Peak Lookout and nearby communication towers east of Copperopolis and west of Angels Camp. Smoke will be visible from Highway 49 and Highway 4. Ignitions are scheduled from 10 a.m. to about 5 p.m., depending on weather and fire conditions. Firefighters will remain on scene until all heat is out.

Officials said the Whittle VMP project is part of broader efforts to protect nearby communities and natural resources, developed with input from local stakeholders and partner agencies. The work supports statewide fuel reduction goals outlined in the California Fire Plan and the California Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan.