Republican Challenger Exits Local Senate Race, Endorses Another Challenger

Sonora, CA — The Senate District Four race is now down to three candidates.

The incumbent, Republican Marie Alvarado-Gil, had been receiving challenges in her re-election bid from fellow Republicans Jeramy Young and Alexandra Duarte. Young is the Police Chief of Livermore and the former Mayor of Hughson. Duarte is a Central Valley agricultural leader and the wife of former Congressman John Duarte. The lone Democrat is Tuolumne County Supervisor Jaron Brandon.

Young announces that he is exiting the race and endorsing Duarte. He says in a campaign statement, “Real Republicans need to stick together to deliver the representation this district deserves. After getting to know Alexandra and seeing her work ethic firsthand, I know she is the right person to take the fight to Sacramento in 2026. I look forward to continuing my public service and working with Alexandra on this campaign and in the future.”

The top two-vote getters in the June Primary, regardless of political party, will move on to the General Election in November.