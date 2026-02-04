Sonora Police Department Officials Receive Life Saving Awards

Sonora, CA — Lt. Jennifer Hannula and Officer Rodolfo Figueroa were recognized with special awards at this week’s City Council meeting.

Police Chief Turu VanderWiel announced that Lt. Hannula’s recognition was for the quick and successful actions to help save a man who climbed onto the Wards Ferry/Highway 108 overpass on August 19 and was threatening to jump. She talked to the patient and convinced him to come down, as part of a coordinated effort with other law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, Officer Figueroa was recognized for helping to administer CPR on two separate occasions on November 17, saving a woman on Barretta Street, and later a man at a shopping center on Mono Way. Chief Vanderwiel stated that 90% of people who suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac event die, and Officer Figueroa saved two in a single day. Chief Vanderwiel added that he personally has not once saved someone’s life by CPR in his time as a law enforcement officer.

He concluded, “Because of their unmistakable heroic actions, Lt. Jennifer Hunnula and Officer Rodolfo Figueroa exemplified the best traditions and ideals of public service and clearly earned the Sonora Police Department’s Life Saving Award.”