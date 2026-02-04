Former Sheriffs In Both Tuolumne And Calaveras Pass Away

Sonora, CA — Both Calaveras and Tuolumne counties are mourning the recent losses of former longtime law enforcement leaders.

The Sunset Vista Funeral Home in Arizona reports that former Tuolumne County Sheriff Dick Nutting passed away on January 21st at his home in Yuma. He was 90 years old. Remembered as being kind, thoughtful, and loyal, Nutting first served with the CHP for 27 years, retiring as the Lt. Commander of the Sonora Area. He was later elected Sheriff for two terms, from 1991 to 1998. Nutting is survived by his wife of 70-years, Leeta Nutting, four children, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Nutting did not desire to have a memorial service, so just a small reception for close family and friends will be held at a later date.

In addition, former Calaveras Sheriff Bill Nuttall has also passed away. He joined the department in 1975 as a deputy, was promoted to Sergeant in 1980, and served one term as the elected Sheriff from 1991 to 1994.

The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office reports, “Nuttall was involved in many high-profile cases, including the officer-involved shooting and manhunt in San Andreas in 1992, where two Calaveras Deputies and a K9 were shot before a multi-day manhunt preceding the apprehension of the suspect. In addition, Nuttall was one of the team members who flew to Calgary, Canada, to extradite the suspect in the Wilseyville serial killings.”

When Nuttall left the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, he remained in law enforcement for several years, also serving as the Chief of Police in Angels Camp.

Details regarding his passing were not immediately released, but the Sheriff’s Office adds, “Rest in peace, Sir, and thank you for your service to the citizens of Calaveras County and for mentoring many of us who are still employed with the department. Our thoughts are with the Nuttall family.”