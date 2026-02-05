Missing Mariposa County Juvenile Located One Day After National Missing Persons Day

“Briella “Luna” Guerriera has been found and returned to her home—MCSO photo

Mariposa County, CA – According to sheriff’s authorities, a 13-year-old Mariposa County child who went missing has returned home safely.

Investigators have released little information about her return or the reason she left her Mariposa home. Sheriff’s investigators only share that Briella “Luna” Guerriera has been FOUND and returned to her home.”

As we reported here yesterday, Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Guerriera was last seen at her residence in Lush Meadows between Sunday (2/1/26) night and Monday (2/2/26) morning. Sheriff’s officials gave her description and asked the public for help in finding her.

Additionally, yesterday was National Missing Persons Day, a reminder of the importance of awareness, resources, and community support necessary in finding missing community members, family and friends, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials.

