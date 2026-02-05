Skip to main content
Baby Passes Away Following Amador County Crash

By B.J. Hansen
Jackson, CA — Officials in Amador County have released details about a fatal crash that killed a baby boy.

Isaac Wilson Shirley, a one-year-old from Jackson, was the passenger in an early morning crash that happened back on January 24 on Highway 16 (east of Carbondale Road), and he later passed away from injuries, five days later, on January 29, while receiving medical care in Sacramento.

The CHP reports that there was heavy fog at the time of the crash, at 2:08 am.

The boy was the passenger in a Honda Fit driven by a 33-year-old Jackson woman, which was hit by an oncoming Hyundai. The drivers of both vehicles were also treated for injuries and taken to regional hospitals.

The CHP notes that the investigation is still ongoing, and alcohol/drugs were not believed to be a factor in the collision.

