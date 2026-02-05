PG&E Expands Existing Bill Relief Programs

SONORA, Calif. — As the cost of living continues to climb in the Sierra Foothills, residents struggling with passed due PG&E bills can receive help.

The company has announced a $50 million commitment for 2026 to bolster its primary assistance programs, REACH and Match My Payment.

In Tuolumne County, these programs have provided $76,759 in direct relief to nearly 200 local households. With the 2026 expansion, eligible residents can now qualify for a combined benefit of up to $1,800—the highest amount offered by the programs.

The 2026 initiative focuses on two key pillars of financial support. For the REACH program (Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help), benefits have doubled this year. Eligible customers facing a disconnection notice can now receive up to an $800 bill credit, up from $300 in previous years.

The Match My Payment program offers a dollar-for-dollar match on payments made toward a past-due balance, up to $1,000. Unlike REACH, a disconnection notice is not required to qualify.

“In our region, customers are facing real financial pressures,” said Josh Simes, Vice President for PG&E’s Central Valley Region. “These programs provide meaningful, immediate relief to help families catch up and stay connected.”

Eligibility for these programs depends on household size, with the Match My Payment program offering a higher threshold to support more middle-income families. For households of one to two people, the REACH income limit is $42,300, while the Match My Payment limit extends to $84,600. A family of three qualifies for REACH with an income up to $53,300 and for Match My Payment up to $106,600. For a household of four, the limits increase to $64,300 for REACH and $128,600 for the Match My Payment program.

Funding is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information on the REACH program can be found here, and information on Match my Payment is here.