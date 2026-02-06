Man Arrested Following Downtown Sonora Vehicle Theft

SONORA, Calif. — An investigation by the Sonora Police Department led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and an arrest earlier this week.

The incident began in the early hours of Sunday when officers were called to downtown Sonora after a resident reported their vehicle had been stolen. After reviewing local surveillance footage, investigators identified a male suspect entering the car and driving away from the scene.

Following the theft, officers began patrolling the surrounding area in search of the vehicle. A Sonora PD officer successfully spotted the car a short time later at the Crossroads Shopping Center.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Lucio Rafael Estrada-Cardoso, a resident of the Sonora area.

Due to the nature of the crime, Sonora Police requested backup from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol. Together, the agencies performed a high-risk traffic stop, taking Estrada-Cardoso into custody without incident.

Estrada-Cardoso was transported to the Tuolumne County Jail, where he faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and public intoxication.