myMotherLode.com Logo
Hear From Angels Camp’s New Mayor

By B.J. Hansen
Caroline Schirato

Angels Camp, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on projects and initiatives in the City of Angels Camp.

Caroline Schirato was recently picked to be the Mayor for 2026. It comes during a period of change as the city leaders are currently recruiting a new City Administrator and a Police Chief.

She will talk about challenges and opportunities facing the city.

Some of the conversation will focus on strategic planning, economic development, Caltrans projects, housing, planned trail projects, council dynamics, and fire prevention.

