Erratic Driving Results In Child Endangerment Arrest For A Stockton Man

Jamestown, CA – Following a traffic stop on Highway 108/49 near Jamestown, a Stockton man was arrested for reckless driving and child endangerment after speeding and racing through stop signs.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputy, recently patrolling on Jamestown Road near Johnny Avenue in the Gibbs Ranch area of Sonora, watched as a pickup truck being driven by 26-year-old David Allen Vakoc flew past him and gave pursuit. According to the deputy, Vakoc then blew through the next four-way stop at the intersection of Jamestown, Racetrack, and Sunshine Hill roads without slowing.

Continuing to speed for several miles down Jamestown Road, sheriff’s officials report that Vakoc passed over double-yellow lines before the deputy was able to make a traffic enforcement stop at Wigwam Road off Highway 108/49.

Vakoc was arrested for reckless driving and child endangerment due to having a 17-year-old passenger and putting them in “unnecessary danger based on his driving,” stated sheriff’s officials.