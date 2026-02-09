Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Sierra Nevada

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the central San Joaquin Valley until 11 AM this morning.

Visibility is one quarter mile or less in the dense fog.

Such low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

If driving in fog, slow down, use your low-beam headlights and fog lights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Nevada mountains, from 10 PM tonight until 4 PM Wednesday.

The heaviest snow is expected from Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The total snow accumulations will range from four inches to two feet above the 6,000 foot elevation.

Winds will gust as high as forty to fifty mph, at the highest elevations.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. The hazardous conditions could make travel difficult with delays and chain controls.