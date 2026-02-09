Summerville High Superintendent Retiring, Principal Recommended For Role

Tuolumne, CA — The Superintendent at Summerville High School will be exiting the position at the end of the school year.

Michael Merrill has spent 37 years in public education. In his upcoming retirement, he plans to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.

Merrill alerted staff and other members of the Summerville community last week about the coming change. In a letter, he writes, “My eight years at Summerville Union High School District have been by far the most rewarding years of my career. I have had the privilege of working alongside highly dedicated staff members who make it clear that they care for and support our students, and a community that definitely supports our district and our vision for education.”

He continues that the best part of the district is the students themselves.

Merrill came to Summerville High in 2018 after previously serving as a long-time teacher and later Principal at Calaveras High School.

Merrill says he is recommending that the district board of trustees appoint the current Principal, Brett Christopher, to step into his role on July 1st.

Merrill adds, “I have the utmost confidence in Brett’s ability to lead our District as we look toward continuing the great academic, arts, and athletic achievements that we have experienced. In addition, there are more building projects, campus-wide repairs, and mechanical replacements that need to happen in the coming years. Brett has experience in those areas.”

The board of trustees is anticipated to discuss the soon-to-be-open Superintendent position at a meeting later this month.