Sonora Woman Arrested On Felony Drug Possession Charge

Sonora, CA– A Sonora woman was arrested recently on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop, according to the Sonora Police Department.

Officers stopped a vehicle at about 9:16 p.m. for an equipment violation. During the stop, officers identified the driver and a passenger, later identified as 53-year-old Kristina McLaughlin of Sonora. According to police, Department of Motor Vehicles records showed the vehicle was not legally allowed to be on the roadway, and it was required to be towed. Officers conducted an inventory search of the vehicle and reported finding drug paraphernalia inside.

Officers then searched McLaughlin and reported locating suspected methamphetamine inside a cigarette pack on her person. She was taken into custody and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail. Authorities said McLaughlin has four prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, which elevates the charge to a felony.

Due to Proposition 36, possession of certain drugs, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, can be charged as a treatment-mandated felony if a person has two or more prior qualifying drug convictions.