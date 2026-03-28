Bear Valley Wraps Up The 25/26 Season

Alpine County, CA—Bear Valley Mountain Resort is calling the 2025/26 season a wrap as it will close on Sunday.

Skiers hit the slopes this season on November 28, 2025, but had to pause operation due to the dry conditions, as reported here, and then reopened on Christmas Day (12/25/25). The resort has announced it will close this Sunday, March 29th, 2026, but there is still fun to be had this weekend. On Sunday, there will be live music, giveaways, and a costume competition, where participants can don their best retro gear to celebrate the end of the season.

“Thank you for spending the season with us at Bear Valley Mountain Resort,” stated resort officials, adding, “With only a handful of Sierra resorts still operating, we’re proud to have kept things going as long as we did, and that’s thanks to the dedication of our team and the community that showed up all season long.”

The season started late for Badger Pass Ski Area in Yosemite National Park, as it did not open until Friday, January 16, 2026, and, due to minimal early-season snow, closed on March 18, 2026, as reported here. The late-winter heat wave also forced Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort in the Pinecrest area of Tuolumne County to close its lifts on Sunday, March 22, 2026, but, as previously reported, left the door open to reopening if there is substantial snowfall in the coming weeks. The resort’s season began on Saturday, December 27, 2025.