Sonora CHP Alerts Public To Scam

Sonora, CA – The Sonora Unit of the CHP is urging the public not to fall for a recent scam targeting the Mother Lode area.

The CHP states that it has received multiple calls from people questioning a suspicious text message. They relayed that the con artist texted them about parking violations or toll violations that needed to be paid immediately. The thieves also display a picture of a court summons and even provide a QR code to scan in order to make a payment.

“Please do not open any of the links or scan the QR code,” advised the CHP, adding, “The Department of Motor Vehicles or Superior Courts of California will not send anything official via text message. Please use caution when receiving messages like this.”

Furthermore, a closer study of the summons reveals that it lacked any of the recipient’s identifying information, providing additional evidence that it is forged.