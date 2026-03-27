Arnold Business Wins Inaugural Biomass Business Competition

(left to right) RJ Skaar being presented the microgrant by Sophia Kaufman, who organized the event—Central Sierra Biomass Business Competition photo

Sonora, CA—An Arnold business has won the Inaugural Central Sierra Biomass Business Competition, where entrepreneurs pitched their ideas of converting forest biomass into usable products.

The event was held yesterday afternoon at the Mother Lode Job Training on Mono Way in Sonora. As earlier reported here, the competition involves both ideas and execution. Up to eight finalists from the application pool will be chosen to present their businesses to a panel of industry experts, workforce leaders, and economic developers. The winner will get a grant to help begin or expand their firm, as well as regional recognition and potential connections to mentors, technical specialists, and financiers.

“This event was about identifying and supporting the entrepreneurs who are building the future of the Central Sierra bioeconomy,” said Sophia Kaufman, project coordinator for MLJT and CSEDD, who organized the competition. “These entrepreneurs are helping turn biomass into creative, marketable solutions that help protect our communities. Their ideas and businesses only further the momentum that is building around the bioeconomy in our region.”

Seven innovators and businesses from across the region presented their ideas that also serve to protect communities by reducing wildfire risk. The competition featured diverse competitors, ranging from early-stage concepts to growing firms from numerous counties in the Central Sierra region, as well as interest from outside the region seeking to invest and build here. The image box photo shows the competitors; however, Doug Ware of Ware Inc., who attended via Zoom, is not included.

Following the presentations, RJ Skaar from Arnold Green Waste & Forest Products in Calaveras County was announced the winner. His approach focused on transforming low-value wood waste, such as slash and forest debris, into wood briquettes, resulting in a viable, market-ready solution that supports fuel reduction, local jobs, and a circular economy. He was awarded a $2,500 microgrant.

“This event is part of our ongoing work to advance the regional bioeconomy, support entrepreneurship, and build pathways for new industries rooted in the Sierra’s natural resources,” stated organizers, adding, “Thank you to all of the participants, judges, and partners who made this event a success. We’re excited to continue supporting these businesses and bringing new investment into the region.”

Competition organizers provided these outlines of some of the competitors’ concepts: