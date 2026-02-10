Explosives Found Near Angels Camp

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team, are on the scene of a property where explosives were discovered.

Sheriff’s officials report, “Currently, there is no threat to public safety.”

The sheriff’s dispatch received a call for service this morning involving suspected explosive materials in the 3000 block of Rainbow Way in Angels Camp near the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, off Highway 49. Once on scene, deputies located and confirmed the presence of items believed to be explosive in nature.

The EOD team remains on scene to safely assess and secure the materials. According to sheriff’s officials, this remains an ongoing active scene and investigation, with no additional information available at this time. However, they advise that once the investigation concludes, further information will be released on this incident.

Sheriff’s officials ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500.