Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Drizzle
60.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Explosives Found Near Angels Camp

By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team, are on the scene of a property where explosives were discovered.

Sheriff’s officials report, “Currently, there is no threat to public safety.”

The sheriff’s dispatch received a call for service this morning involving suspected explosive materials in the 3000 block of Rainbow Way in Angels Camp near the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, off Highway 49. Once on scene, deputies located and confirmed the presence of items believed to be explosive in nature.

The EOD team remains on scene to safely assess and secure the materials. According to sheriff’s officials, this remains an ongoing active scene and investigation, with no additional information available at this time. However, they advise that once the investigation concludes, further information will be released on this incident.

Sheriff’s officials ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.