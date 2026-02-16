Flu, RSV and COVID-19 Update

Tuolumne County, CA — Respiratory virus season is still here according to the Tuolumne County Public Health Department. Tuolumne County Health Officer Dr. Kimberly Freeman notes that Tuolumne’s numbers of cases tend to lag slightly behind the valley data that California Public Health groups us with. Freeman monitors the weekly test numbers from local hospitals and clinics and notes that Influenza A reached a seasonal peak last week and is down 30-percent. She noted flu cases spiked after the Covid-19 mask mandates ended in 2021 and most recent seasons have not been nearly as bad. Currently, only 5-percent of tests are positive for Influenza B. In addition to Influenza, RSV and Covid-19 are tracked as well. Covid-19 is currently low in the area an was higher in the summer. RSV is high but also trending slightly down, Freeman noted respiratory virus season normally continues until about April. The three illnesses generally impact breathing and do not involve vomiting or the digestion. Illnesses like strep throat and norovirus, which often cause upset stomach, are not tracked by public health.

The images included with this story are from the California Department of Public Health’s Dashboard here.

California Department of Public Health’s Tips for Staying Healthy this Virus Season and reducing your risk of catching and spreading respiratory viruses like flu, COVID-19 and RSV are below:

Stay Up to Date on Vaccines

Vaccines are the best protection against severe illness. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to schedule your vaccines or contact your health care provider.

• CDPH continues to recommend that everyone age 6 months and older should have access and the choice to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

• Flu vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

• RSV immunizations are recommended for eligible pregnant people, older adults, infants and toddlers.

Stay Home if You’re Sick

Stay home and away from others if you have any symptoms of flu, COVID-19 or RSV.

Test and Treat

Test for COVID-19 and flu if you know you’ve been exposed or have symptoms. You may be eligible for prescription COVID-19

treatments or flu treatment. Talk to your doctor.

Consider Wearing a Mask

Consider wearing a high-quality mask in crowded or indoor areas, especially if you’re sick.

Wash Your Hands

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover Your Cough or Sneeze

Cough or sneeze into your elbow, arm or a disposable tissue. Make sure to wash your hands or sanitize and dispose of your tissue after.

Ventilate Indoor Spaces

Open doors and windows as much as possible to bring in fresh outdoor air. This helps keep virus particles from building up indoors.