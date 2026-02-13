Valentine’s Day Dating Safety Tips

Tuolumne County, CA — Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department has some some safety tips to consider when seeking romance online or in-person.

Tuolumne County Sheriff Department Spokesperson Nathan Yorston shares, “Romance scams are crimes that prey on emotions, vulnerability, and trust. We at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office understand victims often feel embarrassed, hesitant, or ashamed to come forward, but we want the community to know that if you have been targeted, you are not alone and you are not at fault. Our deputies are here to help – not judge. We are committed to treating every victim with dignity, respect, and compassion. The sooner we are made aware, the better positioned we are to protect you and others. We strongly encourage anyone who has been the victim of a romance scam to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately.”

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s tips related to online dating and below that for blind dates from law enforcement are below.

Safety Tips For Online Dating:

Be wary if someone you met online who quickly professes love or pushes for a serious relationship. Scammers often avoid meeting in person or video chatting and create excuses for why they can’t meet. Never send money, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or personal financial information to someone you haven’t met in person.

Be cautious of fast-moving relationships. Scammers often express strong feelings quickly and push for an exclusive or serious relationship within days or weeks. Be wary if someone avoids meeting in person or refuses live video calls and watch for out of the blue, urgent, or emotional requests. Common scams involve sudden “emergencies” (medical issues, travel problems, military leave, etc.) and requests for immediate financial help. Pressure to act quickly is a major red flag.

Watch for common warning signs

Claims of working overseas (military, oil rigs, contractors, or international aid).

Frequent excuses for why they can’t meet.

Requests to move conversations off dating apps to private messaging quickly.

Poor grammar or inconsistent personal details.

Verify their identity

Do a reverse image search of profile photos to see if they appear elsewhere online.

Ask for a live video call early in the relationship.

Be cautious if their social media presence is minimal, new, or seems inconsistent.

Verify before you buy/watch for payment red flags

When purchasing flowers, chocolates, or gifts online, use well-known retailers or local businesses.

Check website URLs carefully and avoid clicking links from unsolicited emails, texts, or social media ads.

Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true.

Scammers often request payment through gift cards, wire transfers, peer-to-peer apps, or cryptocurrency.

Legitimate businesses and individuals will not insist on these methods.

Protect your personal information

Don’t share sensitive details such as your address, workplace, financial information, or copies of identification with someone you don’t know. Adjust privacy settings on social media to limit what strangers can see. Be mindful of what you share emotionally and personally—scammers use this information to manipulate victims.

Trust your instincts

If something feels off, slow down and talk with a trusted friend or family member before sending money or information.

Report suspicious activity

Report scams to your local law enforcement agency. You can also file a report with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. If you’ve sent money or shared financial information, contact your bank or payment provider immediately. Report the profile to the dating app or social media platform.

Safety Tips For Blind Dates:

All of the above as well as:

Meet in a public place

Choose a well-lit, busy location such as a restaurant, coffee shop, or public venue.

Avoid meeting at a private residence or secluded area for the first date.

Tell someone your plans, Share the date’s name, phone number (if available), and where you’re going with a trusted friend or family member.

Share the date’s name, phone number (if available), and where you’re going with a trusted friend or family member. Let them know when you expect to return and consider checking in during or after the date.

Provide your own transportation , drive yourself, use a rideshare, or arrange your own ride. Avoid relying on your date for transportation so you can leave at any time if you feel uncomfortable.

, drive yourself, use a rideshare, or arrange your own ride. Avoid relying on your date for transportation so you can leave at any time if you feel uncomfortable. Limit personal information , avoid sharing your home address, workplace details, financial information, or other sensitive personal details early on.

, avoid sharing your home address, workplace details, financial information, or other sensitive personal details early on. Be cautious about what you share on social media before and after the meeting.

Watch your food and drinks , Keep your drink with you at all times and avoid accepting drinks you did not see prepared or served.

, Keep your drink with you at all times and avoid accepting drinks you did not see prepared or served. Limit alcohol consumption so you can stay aware of your surroundings.

Consider a quick verification, if you met online, take time beforehand to verify the person through a phone call, video chat, or basic online search to confirm their identity.

Online and in-person, trust your instincts

If something feels off, uncomfortable, or unsafe, leave immediately. Don’t worry about being polite at the expense of your safety.

Report suspicious or criminal behavior

If you feel threatened, harassed, or become a victim of a crime, contact local law enforcement immediately.

If the meeting was arranged through a dating app or website, report the individual to the platform as well.