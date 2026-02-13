Monday Will Be First ‘Fee Free Day’ Of 2026 In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA — There will be multiple opportunities to get into Yosemite National Park free of charge in 2026.

The first is this coming Monday, February 16, in recognition of Presidents’ Day. Additional fees for special activities, such as camping, remain in place.

Other fee-free days in 2026 will be Memorial Day (May 25), Flag Day (June 14), Independence Day Weekend (July 3-5), National Park Service Birthday (August 25), Constitution Day (September 17), Theodore Roosevelt’s Birthday (October 27), and Veterans Day (November 11).

Park staff will be allowing vehicles through the gates, free of charge, on those selected dates.