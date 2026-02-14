Vehicle Equipment Violations Result In Sonora Man’s Arrest

Jamestown, CA – A Sonora man was handcuffed after a traffic stop resulted in a search that found an illegal weapon and drugs inside his vehicle.

While recently patrolling the area of Highway 108 late at night, a deputy pulled over a vehicle for several lighting violations in the 9100 block of the People of the Mountain Road in Jamestown. When questioned, 45-year-old Terence John Ryan II revealed that he had no driver’s license, could not provide proof of insurance, and that his vehicle was not currently registered.

Additionally, inside the vehicle, the deputy could see brass knuckles in plain sight, according to sheriff’s officials. A search of his vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine, and a glass smoking pipe was discovered in the center console. Ryan was charged with a felony for possessing brass knuckles, as well as several misdemeanors, such as drug possession, driving without a license or registration, and taillight infractions.