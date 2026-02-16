Trump: American Heart Month

President Donald Trump issued a Statement recognizing February as American Heart Month.

Trump was Monday’s KVML’s “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“This American Heart Month, my Administration renews our pledge to protect the American heart and to keep the American people safe, strong, healthy, and free.

Sadly, one of the gravest threats to American lives today is the deadly affliction of heart disease, which imposes hardship on untold numbers of families. For this reason, as President, I urge every American to take charge of their health to decrease the possibility of a heart attack or stroke. Genetics play a role in cardiovascular disease, but implementing targeted lifestyle choices and preventative measures—such as getting regular check-ups, exercising, controlling blood pressure and cholesterol, and maintaining a balanced diet—can improve the odds against illness, disability, and death for any individual regardless of family history.

Under my leadership, the Make America Healthy Again Commission is working tirelessly to improve the quality of life and longevity for every American and to ensure our healthcare system addresses the root causes of chronic disease. My Administration has secured historic agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers to significantly lower the price Americans pay for some of the world’s most popular drugs that can help with heart disease, obesity, and other conditions, and launched TrumpRx.gov to ensure American patients can access those lower prices. We have also introduced the Great Healthcare Plan, building on our historic efforts to provide Most-Favored-Nation price relief for prescription drugs. I urge Congress to enact this comprehensive plan, which will substantially benefit millions of Americans.

This American Heart Month, I encourage every citizen to make lifestyle changes and take preventative measures to improve the odds against illness, disability, and death. We pray for the families devastated by loss, we honor the resilience of the survivors of heart disease, and above all, we rededicate ourselves to working toward a future where heart disease does not deprive the American people of long, productive, and fulfilling lives.”

