Tourism Presentation, Fire Engineer Swearing-In, On Sonora Council Agenda

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council typically meets on Mondays, but it will be on Tuesday this week due to the President’s Day holiday.

The council meeting will open with public comments, where people can speak about anything not on the agenda.

Immediately after, there will be a swearing-in of the newest fire department engineer, Hayden Fleming.

It will be followed by a quarterly presentation delivered by Visit Tuolumne County regarding tourism trends.

Toward the end of the meeting, there will be a discussion and vote related to applying for grants available from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Monday’s open-to-the-public meeting starts at 5 pm at City Hall.

