Calaveras County Launches Update to Hazard Mitigation Plan

SAN ANDREAS, CA — Calaveras County officials have officially begun the process of updating the region’s Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP), a move designed to better protect residents and infrastructure from future natural disasters.

In a collaborative effort, the County is partnering with the City of Angels Camp and the Murphys Sanitary District to identify local vulnerabilities and outline strategies to reduce the impact of events like wildfires, floods, and droughts. To lead the technical side of the update, the County has brought on The Resiliency Initiative (TRI), a specialized consulting firm.

The plan helps guide the county and its partners toward greater resilience. By developing this joint plan, participating jurisdictions will identify shared resilience goals, increase joint mitigation efforts and funding opportunities, and leverage resources to increase risk and community outreach. To be eligible for certain types of non-emergency disaster assistance, FEMA requires state, local, tribal, and territorial governments to have approved and adopted hazard mitigation plans.

County officials are stressing that the plan’s success depends on the people it is designed to protect. “Public input is vital to designing a plan that accurately reflects the community’s needs,” representatives stated, noting that local feedback helps prioritize which risks matter most to residents.

Community members will have a chance to get involved through several channels:

In May, there will be a public meeting at a yet-to-be-announced location. There are also plans for a public survey.

Questions about the plan or process can be emailed to info@theresiliencyinitiative.com.