Wednesday School Delays, Power Outages

Sonora, CA — Several schools in the Mother Lode are either starting late or closed today.

It is due to a mix of power outages and slick roads.

Thousands of PG&E customers are without electricity in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. In Tuolumne County, the hardest hit areas are around Groveland, Phoenix Lake, Cedar Ridge, Mono Vista, Twain Harte, Mi Wuk Village, Long Barn and Cold Springs. In Calaveras County, there are widespread outages in Avery, Arnold and Dorrington, as well as Railroad Flat, Wilseyville and West Point.

Because they are so widespread, some are estimated to be restored by late today, around 8 pm, others do not have an estimated restoration time. Crews are also responding to outages in neighboring Mariposa and Amador counties.

The Big Oak Flat Road, the extension of Highway 120 in Yosemite, remains closed. The Wawona Road, the extension of Highway 41, is also closed due to downed trees. Highway 140 is the lone access into the park (with chain requirements).

There are several reports of downed trees and other debris in the region. Allow extra time when traveling.

Tuolumne County Superior Court has also announced a two-hour late start (10 am).