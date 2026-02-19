Spinouts, Vehicles Getting Stuck, Other Traffic Hazards

Snow near Phoenix Lake - Photo by Renee Hendry

Sonora, CA — Emergency officials are responding to various incidents as a storm system passes through the region.

As of 6:40 am, a big rig truck is stuck on Highway 120/New Priest Grade without chains.

Two vehicles are stuck in the snow on Lyons Bald Mountain Road, near Apple Valley Drive.

A tree has fallen on Highway 4 near Lakemont Drive in Arnold, blocking one traffic lane. Caltrans has been notified of the situation.

There are also crashes reported on Highway 4 at South Inland Drive and Highway at Howard Court.

