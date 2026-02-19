Thursday Delays, Cancellations, Power Outages

Sonora, CA — With very low elevation snow across the Sierra Foothills, many schools are either delayed or closed today.
Click here to view the latest list and refresh the page throughout the morning as new information comes into the news center. Watch Resources is also closed today.
Power outages remain scattered across the Mother Lode region. In Calaveras County, they are mostly around Avery, Arnold and Dorrington. In Tuolumne County, they are in Cedar Ridge, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, Mi Wuk Village, and Long Barn. Additional outages are likely today due to the low snow. The estimated restoration times are all over the place. Some are anticipated to be restored by Friday at 7 am, others could be Saturday at 8 pm, or Sunday at 6 pm. Access has been challenging.
In Calaveras County, people can stop by the Murphys Fire Station today from 8 am until 10 pm, and they will have device charging, blankets, snacks and water. Calaveras has proclaimed a local State of Emergency declaration.
Tuolumne County has opened warming centers/shelters at both the Tuolumne and Groveland Resiliency Centers. Tuolumne’s is at 18693 Pine Street and Groveland’s is at 18910 Highway 120.
Recommendations from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office are below:
Community Awareness
- Check on elderly neighbors and those with special needs
- Keep phones charged and emergency supplies ready
- Expect delays as emergency crews respond to storm-related calls
Travel Safety
- Avoid high-country travel if unprepared
- Slow down, allow extra stopping distance, and carry chains
- Check road conditions before heading out
- If you become stranded, stay with your vehicle and call for help
Power & Storm Hazards
- Stay clear of downed power lines — assume they are live
- Report outages to PG&E: 1-800-743-5002
- Use generators outdoors only and away from doors/windows
- Use flashlights instead of candles to reduce fire risk
Click here to find chain control requirements via Caltrans.
Click here to see the latest from the National Weather Service.