Thursday Delays, Cancellations, Power Outages

Sonora, CA — With very low elevation snow across the Sierra Foothills, many schools are either delayed or closed today.

Click here to view the latest list and refresh the page throughout the morning as new information comes into the news center. Watch Resources is also closed today.

Power outages remain scattered across the Mother Lode region. In Calaveras County, they are mostly around Avery, Arnold and Dorrington. In Tuolumne County, they are in Cedar Ridge, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, Mi Wuk Village, and Long Barn. Additional outages are likely today due to the low snow. The estimated restoration times are all over the place. Some are anticipated to be restored by Friday at 7 am, others could be Saturday at 8 pm, or Sunday at 6 pm. Access has been challenging.

In Calaveras County, people can stop by the Murphys Fire Station today from 8 am until 10 pm, and they will have device charging, blankets, snacks and water. Calaveras has proclaimed a local State of Emergency declaration.

Tuolumne County has opened warming centers/shelters at both the Tuolumne and Groveland Resiliency Centers. Tuolumne’s is at 18693 Pine Street and Groveland’s is at 18910 Highway 120.

Recommendations from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office are below:

Community Awareness

Check on elderly neighbors and those with special needs

Keep phones charged and emergency supplies ready

Expect delays as emergency crews respond to storm-related calls

Travel Safety

Avoid high-country travel if unprepared

Slow down, allow extra stopping distance, and carry chains

Check road conditions before heading out

If you become stranded, stay with your vehicle and call for help

Power & Storm Hazards

Stay clear of downed power lines — assume they are live

Report outages to PG&E: 1-800-743-5002

Use generators outdoors only and away from doors/windows

Use flashlights instead of candles to reduce fire risk

Click here to find chain control requirements via Caltrans.

Click here to see the latest from the National Weather Service.

Click here to view the myMotherLode.com webcams.