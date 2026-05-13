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Vandalism At Courthouse Lands Sonora Man In Handcuffs

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By Tracey Petersen
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Sonora, CA – Security cameras at the Tuolumne Superior Courthouse caught a Sonora man red-handed damaging equipment in the parking lot.

Recently arriving at the Tuolumne Superior Courthouse, located at 12855 Justice Center Drive, off Old Wards Ferry Road, a deputy from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office noticed the employee parking scanner and post lying on the ground. Sheriff’s officials said a review of the surveillance video showed 31-year-old Connor Lee Backman damaging the equipment, estimated at $400 to $500.

Later that morning, deputies found Backman in the lobby of the Dambacher Detention Center and placed him under arrest for felony vandalism of $400 or more.

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