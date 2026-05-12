TC Supervisors Exploring Options For Lake Tulloch Marina And Campgrounds

Tuolumne County, CA — Whether to approve a short-term fix to allow recreation at Lake Tulloch was a discussion had today by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

We reported last December that the Lake Tulloch Campground and Marina (longtime concessionaire) ceased operations.

Providing some context, Tuolumne County had entered a 30-year lease with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in 1993 to oversee the property on the shores of Lake Tulloch (Tuolumne County side), as it provides both recreational and economic benefits for local residents. The lease required the county to maintain the premises, make regular improvements, and provide public access to the lake. The county has long chosen to hire a concessionaire to manage the campgrounds and marina as part of the lease with the state.

After Lake Tulloch Campground and Marina ceased operations effective December, the county has been exploring a desired way to move forward.

Only three members were able to attend today’s meeting, Supervisors Steve Griefer, Ryan Campbell and Jaron Brandon.

Joe McGraff, who was the concessionaire at Lake Tulloch from the early nineties until 2004 is leading a group interested in running it in the short-term, calling it a “labor of love” for the community. McGraff also previously ran the Yosemite Ridge Resort. He said his group could have things operational by around the Fourth of July. He encouraged the county to avoid leaving it sit this summer, warning about potential vandalism and theft.

It was also noted that there is some deck and gate damage that already needs to be fixed, and some missing water tanks that need to be addressed.

If the county instead opts for a longer, full, Request for Proposals (RFP), it will mean this year’s recreation season will be passed over. Supervisor Jaron Brandon was the main proponent for finding a short-term answer, but there was also an openness to the idea by the other two. There were questions still lingering, however, and a desire to have the full five members weigh in, so the item was tabled until the meeting next week.

If a short-term plan is approved, there will likely be limited operations this summer (such as a boat launch, vessel decontamination station, and a scaled-back campground operation).

Further discussions will be had at the next meeting.