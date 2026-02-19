CHP Reminds Travelers Of Chain Requirements

Sonora, CA—The CHP wants to remind travelers of chain requirements and proper installation, as officers have witnessed some risky decisions made by drivers during this wintry storm.

According to the CHP, this afternoon in heavy snow, several vehicles spun out after a driver in the Murphys area of Calaveras County stopped in the middle of Highway 4 near Utica Powerhouse Road to put on chains. Earlier this week, another driver chose to pull over next to the fast lane of Highway 108 to put on his chains, which is dangerous, especially in snowy conditions. Drivers are reminded to put on chains at designated snow chain installation and removal areas or at a safer location further off the roadway.

“Please be sure to carry chains in your vehicle if you are traveling to higher elevations in Tuolumne County, including Yosemite National Park,” relayed CHP officials, adding, “There are reports of several spin-outs, which can be avoided by having traction devices. Drive safe, and if you need to drive in these conditions, please be prepared.”

The CHP provided these rules for chain controls:

You must stop and put on chains when highway signs indicate chains are required. You can be cited by the California Highway Patrol and fined if you don’t. You will usually have about a mile between “Chains Required” signs and the checkpoint to install your chains.

Control areas can change rapidly from place to place because of changing weather and road conditions. The speed limit when chains are required is 25 or 30 miles per hour and will be posted along the highway.

When you must put on chains, wait until you can pull completely off the roadway to the right. Do not stop in a traffic lane where you will endanger yourself and block traffic.

Chain Installers: If you use the services of a chain installer, be sure to get a receipt and jot the installer’s badge number on it. Remember, chain installers are independent businesspeople, not CHP employees. Having the badge number may help with any misunderstandings later. Chain installers are NOT allowed to sell or rent chains.

When removing chains, drive beyond the signs reading “End Chain Control” to a pull-off area where you can safely remove them.

They also shared these chain requirements:

​R1: ​Chains required—snow tread tires allowed.

R2: ​Chains required on all vehicles except four-wheel drives with snow tires.

R3: Chains required—all vehicles, no exceptions.

R1 and R2 are the most common conditions. The highway is usually closed before an R3 condition is imposed.

Also needed for travelers in these conditions, say the CHP, “It’s a good idea to have an emergency kit with snacks, water, warm clothing or a blanket, a reliable way to communicate with someone, and a shovel in case you get stranded or stuck. If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1.”