Hospice Of Amador And Calaveras Reaffirms Ethical Care Amid Statewide Fraud Concerns

Calaveras, CA– Hospice of Amador & Calaveras is responding to recent reports of hospice fraud in California by reaffirming its commitment to ethical and compassionate care in the communities it serves.

The statement follows national media coverage highlighting concerns about improper patient enrollment, misuse of funds, and breaches of patient trust among some hospice providers in the state. The reports have raised concerns for families navigating end-of-life care decisions.

“Hospice care is built on trust, dignity, and compassion,” said Samantha M. Lukow, executive director of Hospice of Amador & Calaveras. “While the reports are deeply concerning, it is important for our community to know that not all hospice providers operate in this manner. The vast majority of hospice organizations, including ours, are dedicated to providing ethical, patient-centered care.”

Lukow said the organization recognizes the impact public perception can have on health care choices and understands that recent coverage may create uncertainty.

“We recognize the responsibility we carry, not only to provide exceptional care, but to maintain the trust of the community we serve,” she said. “We welcome appropriate oversight and believe that addressing these issues strengthens the integrity of hospice care overall.”

The organization is encouraging families to carefully evaluate hospice providers by considering factors such as local reputation, admission practices, transparency in services and funding, quality outcomes, and the availability of support services.