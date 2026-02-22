End of February Road Work

Motorists can expect delays on the Mother Lode highways this week from February 22 to 28, 2026.

On Highway 26 utility work on Monday from 8:30 am to 4 pm will impact traffic at Rich Gulch Lane.

On Highway 49 in Tuolumne County, Tuesday through Friday night work from 7:30pm to 5:30 am in the area surrounding Woods Creek Bridge will restrict one of the two lanes and the right shoulder for geotechnical work.

On Highway 108 from Confidence Road to Lyons Dam Road one-way traffic control for tree work is planned for Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 120 from Yosemite Junction to Alkali Creek the right shoulder will be restricted for utility work from Monday through Friday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.

