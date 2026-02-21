Travelers Asked To Avoid Highway 4 In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA—A storm safety and access advisory has been issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office calling for the public’s immediate attention and cooperation due to the impacts of severe winter weather to avoid the upper Highway 4 corridor until conditions improve.

Noting that the recent storm has caused significant damage along Highway 4, just above Murphys, sheriff’s officials say that stretch remains covered in snow and ice, with debris from downed trees creating dangerous, unpredictable conditions extending well beyond Dorrington.

“Despite repeated advisories, we continue to see a steady flow of recreational visitors traveling into the area,” advised sheriff’s officials. “Vehicles are being parked along narrow sections of the roadway, blocking traffic lanes, while individuals stop for sledding and tubing. While we understand the desire to enjoy the snow, this is creating serious safety issues and, in many cases, trespassing on private property.”

These unlawfully parked vehicles obstruct crucial access for emergency responders, road personnel, and utility workers. PG&E crews are attempting to restore power to thousands of customers, with over 100 pieces of specialist equipment and vehicles expected in the region. According to sheriff’s officials, due to limited space, technicians have already been forced to load and unload equipment from center medians, which is dangerous and slows progress. They added, “The safety of these workers, along with residents who remain stranded behind heavy snow, must take priority. When crews are forced to operate from active roadways, it also prevents county and state road departments from effectively plowing and clearing the highways.”

Vehicles parked in designated no-parking zones or hindering traffic on Highway 4 will be cited and towed, as well as individuals who trespass on private property.

“We are asking the public to avoid the upper Highway 4 corridor until conditions improve. Reducing unnecessary traffic will allow crews to complete their work more quickly and safely, helping restore essential services and reopen access sooner,” shared sheriff’s officials. “We sincerely appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation. Our priority is protecting lives and ensuring everyone remains safe.”