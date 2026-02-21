Recall On Popular Gerber Baby/Children’s Product

Sonora, CA—Local health officials want to alert the public, especially parents, to a recall on a popular Gerber baby product on grocery shelves.

Tuolumne County Public Health announces that Gerber Products Company has voluntarily recalled tainted Gerber® Arrowroot Biscuits. The recall is limited to 5.5-ounce packages with the best-before dates of Oct. 16–Dec. 16, 2026. The contamination involves possible soft plastic or paper pieces in the biscuits.

Health officials note that no illnesses have been reported so far. Only the specified biscuits, shown in the batch code graphic to the right, are affected.

TCPW advised parents on what to do: