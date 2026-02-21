Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
57.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Recall On Popular Gerber Baby/Children’s Product

By Tracey Petersen
Recall notice on Gerber biscuits—TCPH graphic

Recall notice on Gerber biscuits—TCPH graphic

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA—Local health officials want to alert the public, especially parents, to a recall on a popular Gerber baby product on grocery shelves.

Tuolumne County Public Health announces that Gerber Products Company has voluntarily recalled tainted Gerber® Arrowroot Biscuits. The recall is limited to 5.5-ounce packages with the best-before dates of Oct. 16–Dec. 16, 2026. The contamination involves possible soft plastic or paper pieces in the biscuits.

Health officials note that no illnesses have been reported so far. Only the specified biscuits, shown in the batch code graphic to the right, are affected.

Gerber contaminated biscuits recall batch code and sell by dates graphic
Gerber contaminated biscuits recall batch code and sell-by dates graphic

TCPW advised parents on what to do:

  • Do not feed to children.
  • Return to the store for a refund.
  • Call 1-800-GERBER or 1-800-443-7237 with questions.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.