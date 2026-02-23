Body Found In Jackson Creek Identified As 48-Year-Old Man

Jackson, CA– Officers with the Jackson Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday afternoon in Jackson Creek in Amador County.

Police said officers responded about 1:45 p.m. to a report of a possible body in the water behind Gordon Hill Flower Shop and Davenport Properties. Officers arrived and located a partially clothed man in the creek. The body was recovered and later identified as 48-year-old Andrew Mclane, Amador County Sheriff/Coroner Gary Redman announced Monday. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. Officials said the investigation is being led by the Jackson Police Department, and no additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 209-223-1771.