Donkey Basketball Entertains In Tuolumne

By B.J. Hansen
Team TuoCo wins 2026 Donkey Basketball

Tuolumne, CA — One of the signature fundraisers for the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee (June 26-28) was held at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Donkey Basketball is played on a standard court where participants ride donkeys while trying to make baskets. It annually brings laughs and entertainment while raising money for Tuolumne’s annual community summer celebration.

Four teams competed this year. 93.5 KKBN’s Alisha Rock was the main announcer. The winning team was TuoCo who defeated the Dunkin Donkeys 8-4 in the championship round.

Donkey Basketball in Tuolumne
In the consolation game, third place went to High Dime Farms, and in fourth was the Bark Beetles.

Three of the teams returned from last year, with the Dunkin Donkeys being a new squad.

Click here to view a short video.

