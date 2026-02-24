Caltrans Reminds Of Night Work On HWY 49 In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA—Caltrans District 10 wants to remind motorists of night work set to begin tonight on Highway 49 in Jamestown, which will last the rest of the week and continue into March.

As we reported here earlier, crews will be conducting geotechnical work surrounding the Woods Creek bridge, requiring one-lane traffic with flaggers and restrictions on the right shoulder of the highway between Victoria Way and the highway at Bell Moony/Harvard Mine Road. From today (2/24/26) to Thursday (2/26) and again on Monday, March 2nd through March 4th, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

CHP spokesperson Steve Machado shared, “Officers will be on scene to ensure the motorists are driving safely through the area, as work crew members will be in and along the roadway, so please travel with caution and expect some delays.”

Those delays could be as long as 10 minutes.