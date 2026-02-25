Grandchild Accused Of Financial Abuse Of Grandparents

Jamestown, CA—A grandchild is accused of financial abuse of his grandparents in Jamestown after using their debit card more than 30 times without their approval.

Earlier this month, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received what they called “a concerning report from Tuolumne County Adult Protective Services related to an elderly couple they believed were being financially abused by one of their grandchildren.”

Shortly afterwards, deputies responded to the residence and contacted the couple and their grandson, 32-year-old Doty Matthew Lawson of Hollister. Sheriff’s officials disclosed, “Deputies determined Doty had unlawfully used the elderly couple’s debit card over 30 times without permission and for personal gain.” Those transactions totaled over $6000.

Lawson is a convicted felon who is prohibited from having firearms and ammunition. However, during a probation search, deputies discovered two firearms and live ammunition in his possession. He was arrested for several felony elder abuse charges, including theft of more than $950 and gun-related offenses.