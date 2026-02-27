Kiley’s Decision On Whether To Run For Mother Lode Seat Anticipated Monday

Sonora, CA — Whether Republican Congressman Kevin Kiley will challenge incumbent Republican Tom McClintock should be known by early next week.

As part of the Proposition 50 redistricting measure, Kiley (whose current Congressional District 3 is centered around the Lake Tahoe area), is transitioning from a conservative district to a heavily left-leaning district.

Kiley has been laying the groundwork, and indicated, that he will instead either run in District 5 or 6. Incumbent Democratic District 6 Congressman Ami Bera is now running in District 3. The new District 6, based around Sacramento, is still considered left-leaning, but less so than District 3. Several Democrats are eying a run. Or, Kiley may challenge the incumbent McClintock in the right-leaning District 5, which covers the Mother Lode.

McClintock has been lining up endorsements from key conservative leaders and groups, likely in the event of a potential challenge from Kiley. In the past couple of weeks, McClintock has announced endorsements from 9 Republican county parties (including Tuolumne and Calaveras), the Club for Growth PAC, and President Donald Trump. McClintock officially announced on Thursday that he has filed to run for re-election in District Five.

There are also two Democrats campaigning in District 5, Michael Masuda and Mike Barkley. Masuda was endorsed by the California Democratic Party.

In the state’s Jungle Primary system, the top two vote getters in the June Primary, regardless of party affiliation, will move on to the November General Election.

Kiley stated on social media this week that he plans to make his formal campaign announcement this coming Monday, March 2.