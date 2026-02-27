Skip to main content
Focusing On The State of Firefighting In Tuolumne County

By B.J. Hansen
Mario Torres and Nick Casci

Sonora, CA — The impacts of the planned Mono Vista station closure, gearing up for the summer season, and how new technology is benefitting firefighters, are among the topics to be discussed on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

The guests will be CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Chief Nick Casci and CAL Fire Local 2881 Union Labor Chapter Director Mario Torres.

Some of the discussion will also focus on defensible space, regional firefighting partnerships, and takeaways from the TCU September Lighting Complex Fire.

