Less Than 300 PG&E Customers Remain Without Power In Calaveras County

Arnold, CA – Less than 300 PG&E customers remain without power in the Arnold area of Calaveras County after last week’s winter storm, and now crews are dealing with a new outage this morning impacting nearly 200 customers.

The new outage occurred this morning in the eight- and nine-o’clock hours; the lights went out for about 195 customers on the north side of Highway 4. Those impacted are along New Lakemont, Pine Knoll, and Country Club drives. According to the utility, this is an unplanned outage and “a team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.” The estimated time of restoration is to be determined.

As we reported here on Thursday, 1,500 customers remained without electricity in the area due to the storm. That number has dropped to around 56 with those affected along Valley View Drive, Forest Lane, and McKenzie Avenue. PG&E stated that the cause is “a tree that made contact with the power line, and our crew will make repairs.” The estimated repair time is 11 p.m. Saturday (2/28/26).

Currently, two Mother Lode counties remain with power outages after the storm: