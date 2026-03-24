Modesto Man Arrested For Arson After Weekend Vegetation Fire

Pollock Pines, CA – A blaze determined to be arson resulted in the arrest of a Modesto man.

The Deep Fire ignited along Randolph Canyon Road in the Pollock Pines area of El Dorado County in the early morning hours of Friday, March 20, 2026, and was contained at two acres. The next day (3/21/26), while mopping up, CAL Fire firefighters found 53-year-old Mark Mastin confused and wandering in the area. According to CAL Fire officials, “Mastin claimed he had been disoriented in the area for the past two days. They assisted Mastin out of the canyon and provided a medical evaluation, along with food and water.” They added, “Following an interview, CAL Fire Law Enforcement Officers determined Mastin was responsible for intentionally and recklessly igniting the vegetation fire.”

How or why he apparently started the blaze was not disclosed. Mastin was taken into custody and charged with unlawfully causing a fire to a structure or forest land.