Relief From Lingering Outages In Arnold Coming Soon

Arnold, CA – Relief from the lingering outages in the Arnold area of Calaveras County due to the recent winter storm is on the way, according to PG&E, with most power restored by late tomorrow night.

Around 1,500 PG&E customers remain without lights along Highway 4 in the Arnold area of Calaveras County. Most have been without power for over a week. Crews continue to be impeded by fallen trees on electrical wires and equipment, power outages, and accessibility issues. The projected restoration time for the majority of these customers is 11 p.m. on Friday (2/28/26).

As we initially reported on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, more than five thousand customers were without power, with the hardest-hit areas stretching from above Murphys past Dorrington and in the West Point area. At the height of the outages, more than nine thousand customers were without power.